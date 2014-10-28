BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 Consol Energy Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by higher sales of natural gas and liquids.
The net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $1.6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $63.7 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids rose 33.5 percent to $257.4 million from a year earlier, the company said.
Total revenue rose 10 percent to $884.6 million. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency