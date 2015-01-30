(Adds details, background)
Jan 30 Consol Energy Inc said it hired
advisers to evaluate a master limited partnership structure for
its thermal coal business, as it shifts focus to boosting
natural gas production.
The company said it expected to invest $1 billion in its oil
and natural gas business in 2015, compared with the $220 million
in its coal business.
Consol said production in its natural gas business would
likely grow by 30 percent this year.
The company also said an initial public offering of its
metallurgical, or steel-making, coal business is likely in the
fourth quarter.
Coal miners have been weighed down by a switch by U.S.
utilities to cheaper natural gas from power-generating coal, and
weaker demand from top consumer China for steel-making coal.
Consol's coal business accounts for more than half of its
total revenue.
Master Limited Partnership (MLPs) have become increasingly
popular as they pay no taxes at the federal level and distribute
most of their cash flows as dividends to investors.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $935.7 million in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31, boosted by sales of oil, natural gas, and
natural gas liquids.
Net income from continuing operations halved to $73.7
million, or 32 cents per share.
Exploration and production costs rose nearly 24 percent to
$294.3 million.
Consol reported an adjusted profit of 25 cents, 5 cents
above the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Analysts had expected revenue of $956.1 million.
Up to Thursday's close, Consol's shares had fallen 22
percent in the last 12 months, compared to a nearly 40 percent
drop in the broader Dow Jones U.S. Coal index.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Sriraj Kalluvila)