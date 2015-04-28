Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
April 28 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak prices for both commodities.
The company's net income from continuing operations fell to $79 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $121.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said the profit includes a charge of $67.7 million on debt extinguishment and a gain of $60 million on commodity derivatives.
Revenue fell 8.2 percent to $889.6 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.