Iraq VP accuses Qatar of having tried to split his country
CAIRO, June 17 Qatar promoted a plan to split Iraq along sectarian lines, Iraqi Vice President Iyad Allawi said on Saturday, voicing support for the isolation of Doha by some Arab states.
Jan 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss and said it was looking to sell its coal business or spin it off to shareholders.
The company's loss from continuing operations was $321.2 million, or $1.42 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $45.3 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Consol said it recorded several one-time charges in the quarter, including a $237 million loss on commodity derivatives.
Total revenue and other income in the quarter fell to $462 million from $665.9 million.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
