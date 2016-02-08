(Corrects first paragraph to say Lanigan is the former CEO of Southeast Asset Advisors, not CEO of Southeastern Asset Management; Drops incorrect reference to Southeastern Asset Management)

Feb 8 Consol Energy Inc said on Monday it nominated Bernard Lanigan, former chief executive of Southeast Asset Advisors, for election to its board.

Consol Energy's annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for May 11. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)