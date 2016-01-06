Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
Jan 6 Oil and gas producer Consol Energy Inc cut its 2016 capital expenditure plans for its oil and gas division by 41 percent due to weak commodity prices.
The company cut its oil and gas capital expenditure to $205-$325 million from $400-$500 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
* S.Korean firms directly employ 700,000 Chinese -trade agency