(Adds details, shares)
Jan 6 Coal and gas producer Consol Energy Inc
cut its 2016 capital expenditure budget for its oil and
gas division by 41 percent due to weak commodity prices.
The company said it now plans to spend $205-$325 million on
oil and gas drilling, down from its previous estimate of
$400-$500 million.
Pennsylvania-based Consol shifted its focus to natural gas
from coal as coal prices began to weaken, giving it a slight
advantage. However, oil and gas prices have also plummeted,
forcing the company to tighten its purse strings.
Consol also cut its 2016 sales forecast for its coal
division to 27-32 million tons from 30.6-33.4 million tons, and
said it expects coal prices to fall further due to an "unusually
warm winter weather".
Separately, CNX Coal Resources LP, which was spun
off from Consol and mines coal used in power generation, cut its
sales forecast for the year to 4.4-5.2 million tons from 5.0-5.4
million tons.
Consol said it expects low natural gas prices to impact coal
consumption.
Hit by the slump in commodity prices, the company's stock
lost 77 percent of its value in 2015.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)