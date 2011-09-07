* Deal struck at about $6,000 per acre

HOUSTON, Sept 7 Oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) will pay CONSOL Energy (CNX.N) $593 million to form a joint venture and develop CONSOL's properties in the Utica shale in Ohio, the companies said on Wednesday.

The Utica shale in eastern Ohio has drawn heated interest from oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), but its potential is still a question mark because few wells have been drilled.

CONSOL owns about 200,000 acres in the basin, most of which it bought last year from Dominion Resources (D.N). The new deal with Hess will give it a pretax gain of about $59 million.

The companies' plan to jointly develop the assets calls for Hess to generally operate in areas that have a high liquids content. Drilling will begin in a few weeks.

The joint venture values the Utica properties at about $6,000 per acre, well below the prices for the more mature Marcellus and Eagle Ford shales.

The Utica shale, which stretches southwest from New York and Canada to Tennessee, lies roughly 3,000 to 7,000 feet beneath the better-known Marcellus shale formation.

Bob Brackett, analyst at Bernstein Research, said the price and structure of the Hess deal underscore the fact that the Utica is an exploration, not a development opportunity.

By his calculation, the Hess joint venture consists of an upfront payment of $600 per acre, with the balance going to cover drilling costs over the next five years.

Chesapeake, which has 1.2 million acres to drill in the Utica, has valued its acreage at up to $20 billion or $16,000 per acre. The company has not yet released any production or estimated reserve data but says it sees big potential for the field.

On Tuesday, Chesapeake Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon said he expected to strike a joint venture deal for a portion of its Utica acreage by the end of October.

The Hess deal may cause that deadline to slip, Bernstein said.

"Any counter-party offering a deal at a significantly greater premiums may desire CONSOL-like terms," Brackett wrote in a note to clients.

Shares of Hess rose 3.6 percent to $58.80 and shares of CONSOL gained nearly 4 percent to $45.28. Chesapeake was up 2 percent at $31.55. (Additional reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Derek Caney and Steve Orlofsky)