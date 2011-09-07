* Deal struck at about $6,000 per acre
* JV terms may affect pending deals-analyst
HOUSTON, Sept 7 Oil and gas producer Hess Corp
(HES.N) will pay CONSOL Energy (CNX.N) $593 million to form a
joint venture and develop CONSOL's properties in the Utica
shale in Ohio, the companies said on Wednesday.
The Utica shale in eastern Ohio has drawn heated interest
from oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N),
but its potential is still a question mark because few wells
have been drilled.
CONSOL owns about 200,000 acres in the basin, most of which
it bought last year from Dominion Resources (D.N). The new deal
with Hess will give it a pretax gain of about $59 million.
The companies' plan to jointly develop the assets calls for
Hess to generally operate in areas that have a high liquids
content. Drilling will begin in a few weeks.
The joint venture values the Utica properties at about
$6,000 per acre, well below the prices for the more mature
Marcellus and Eagle Ford shales.
The Utica shale, which stretches southwest from New York
and Canada to Tennessee, lies roughly 3,000 to 7,000 feet
beneath the better-known Marcellus shale formation.
Bob Brackett, analyst at Bernstein Research, said the price
and structure of the Hess deal underscore the fact that the
Utica is an exploration, not a development opportunity.
By his calculation, the Hess joint venture consists of an
upfront payment of $600 per acre, with the balance going to
cover drilling costs over the next five years.
Chesapeake, which has 1.2 million acres to drill in the
Utica, has valued its acreage at up to $20 billion or $16,000
per acre. The company has not yet released any production or
estimated reserve data but says it sees big potential for the
field.
On Tuesday, Chesapeake Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon
said he expected to strike a joint venture deal for a portion
of its Utica acreage by the end of October.
The Hess deal may cause that deadline to slip, Bernstein
said.
"Any counter-party offering a deal at a significantly
greater premiums may desire CONSOL-like terms," Brackett wrote
in a note to clients.
Shares of Hess rose 3.6 percent to $58.80 and shares of
CONSOL gained nearly 4 percent to $45.28. Chesapeake was up 2
percent at $31.55.
