* Q1 profit 42 cents/shr vs Street view 58 cents/shr
* Reopening two idled mines, but sees lower Q2, 2012 coal
output
* CEO sees coking coal prices rising
* Stock drops almost 4 percent
(Adds CEO comments, stock drops)
By Steve James
April 26 Consol Energy Inc, whose
first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street estimates, cut
coal production targets for this year but said it will reopen an
idled mine producing steelmaking coal now that prices appear to
have bottomed out.
The lowered outlook and earnings miss -- blamed on lower
prices and higher costs -- combined to send the company's stock
down 3.9 percent to $33.21 in afternoon trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Another negative factor for Wall Street was that Consol said
it contracted to sell some high-quality metallurgical coal to
steelmakers at prices below the current benchmark.
But later, Chairman and Chief Executive Brett Harvey was
upbeat with analysts, telling them the company was reopening the
Buchanan mine in Virginia next week, after almost two months,
because there were signs that prices were rebounding.
"We're bringing it back because it is a low cost mine, it is
a high value (operation)," he said on a conference call. "We see
the liquidity in the market, we see the buyers are out there, we
see the price rising."
In its earnings release, Consol said it will receive $119
per short ton for the Buchanan mine's low-volatility coking
coal, which is equal to about $185 per metric ton -- below the
current $210 benchmark level.
Harvey said overseas steelmakers "have been taking advantage
of a lull in the strong longer-term market to pressure coal
producers into accepting prices below the benchmark.
"(But) Already, we're starting to see signs that the low-vol
coal market has bottomed," adding though that he could not say
the same for the price of thermal coal, which is used in power
generation, or natural gas, which is at historic lows.
"Production cuts and reduced drilling, mostly by our peers,
will eventually bring the market back in balance," said Harvey.
On the natural gas side, Consol said it expects to produce
157 billion to 159 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in 2012, more than
last year's record 153.5 Bcf, as it increased production in the
Marcellus Shale region of the northeastern United States.
"While we do not like the current price, the gas will find a
solid footing based on fundamentals because of our low-cost
structure," Harvey said. "We expect natural gas prices to rise
to more normal levels and then expect to see a rise in demand
for gas on the domestic front."
He said he expected power generation over the next several
years to expand dramatically. "In fact, every CEO that I talk to
on the utility or generation side expects the next round of
generation to be natural gas. That is a real positive for
Consol, and I believe we will see that."
Consol's first-quarter net earnings were $97 million, or 42
cents per share, compared with $192 million, or 84 cents per
share, in the same quarter of 2011. Analysts on average were
expecting 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to $1.43 billion from $1.47 billion, said
Consol, noting that total costs for coal mining rose 20 percent
to $54.40 per ton in the first quarter.
Average realized prices for its metallurgical coals fell, to
$157.78 per ton from $165.49 for high-quality coal and to $66.28
from $77.40 for lower quality. The average realized price for
thermal coal rose to $61.39 from $57.82, Consol said.
"The bottom line is that Consol's results are highly
disappointing, especially regarding realized and expected prices
at its Buchanan mine," said analyst Lucas Pipes of Brean Murray
Carret & Co.
Consol said it produced a total of 15.7 million tons of coal
in the first quarter, line with its forecast. But it lowered
second-quarter forecast to a range of 14.2 million to 14.9
million tons from a previous estimate of 15.5 million to 15.9
million tons. For 2012 it lowered the forecast to 58.9 million
to 60.9 million tons from 59.5 million to 61.5 million tons.
Harvey said the lower profit resulted from the "very warm
winter, weakened economy and low natural gas prices (which) have
quickly turned a tight coal environment into a surplus."
But he said all of Consol's thermal coal had been contracted
for this year at favorable pricing and nearly half of its gas
production was hedged at prices higher than current levels.
Consol said that on May 1 it will reopen the Buchanan mine
and also restart thermal coal mining operations at its
Blacksville mine in West Virginia, which the company idled in
February to manage production in response to weak demand and
prices.
(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Maureen Bavdek, Jim Marshall and Steve Orlofsky)