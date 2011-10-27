* Q3 net profit 73 cts/shr v Wall St view 68 cts/shr

* Revenue of $1.4 billion is company's highest Q3

* CEO sees growth in exports to China

* Stock rises 9 percent (Updates with CEO, analyst comments, stock up, byline)

By Steve James

Oct 27 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc's (CNX.N) third-quarter profit more than doubled on higher prices for its steel-making coal, beating Wall Street estimates and sending its stock soaring.

The company also raised its annual dividend 25 percent and said it was focused on exporting more coal to steelmakers in Asian markets, especially China.

"If the Chinese economy is slowing down with respect to its appetite for U.S. coals, no one has told the Chinese," Bob Pusateri, vice president for sales and marketing, told analysts on Thursday.

"They are very active in the marketplace with us and we are looking forward to a very robust year in 2012," he said on a conference call to discuss third-quarter results.

Pusateri said Consol expected to export 10 million to 10.5 million tons of coal this year, with about 3.5 million tons of that high-volatility metallurgical coal to China.

Chief Executive Officer Brett Harvey said he just returned from China, which is "a very mature growing market.

"The volumes are big, the customers are big, things are happening over there and we really see where our products can go over there into that volume," Harvey said.

"Clearly we are bullish on the international markets because that is a a growing market. The world is, for lack of a better term, starved for BTU's (British thermal units of heat) and coal and they are going to use it."

In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Consol shares were 9 percent higher at $44.75.

Earlier, Consol reported net third-quarter income of $167 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $75 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 68 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.4 billion -- Consol's highest ever for a third quarter, the Pittsburgh-based company said.

Most of the increase came from much higher average realized prices from steel-making metallurgical coal sales. The average was $209 per ton, up from $165.61 per ton a year earlier.

For the second consecutive quarter, Consol generated more cash from its metallurgical business than from thermal, or steam coal, which is used to power electricity generation.

But the company said profitability in its natural gas business division slipped from the 2010 quarter, despite 13 percent higher gas volumes. Unit gas margins fell, primarily due to a decrease in realized gas prices, it said, while unit gas costs declined, mostly because of higher proved reserves.

Consol expects overall unit costs to continue to decline over time as the company increases its emphasis on low- cost drilling in the Marcellus Shale region of the northeastern United States.

"The (earnings) beat was primarily the result of better-than-expected cost control in the coal segment," said analyst Lucas Pipes of Brean Murray, Carret & Co.

He noted coal cash costs of $49.07 per ton were below his estimate of $50.45, while coal cash margins increased slightly from the second quarter.

But Jordi Dominguez, of Societe Generale, said Consol's potential was affected by narrow natural gas margins.

"The current low natural gas price environment limits the company's upside, especially as the company's cost of natural gas production remains around $4/Mcf (thousand cubic feet) while natural gas prices trade below that level."

In the third quarter, Consol produced 14.7 million tons of coal -- in line with its estimate -- and it anticipates fourth-quarter production of 14.7 million to 15.3 million tons and full-year production of 62 million to 62.6 million tons.

Consol's board of directors increased the regular annual dividend 25 percent, or 10 cents per share, to 50 cents per share. The regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, is payable on Nov. 25, to shareholders of record on Nov. 11.