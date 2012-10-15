Oct 15 Coal miner Consol Energy Inc
expects to report a net loss for the third quarter due to idling
of its mines.
The company last month said it will temporarily idle its
Buchanan mine in southwestern Virginia, one of its biggest
mines, due to weak global demand for steel-making coal.
"While precise figures are not yet available, it is clear
that the company's previously announced planned and unplanned
mine idlings took their toll on third-quarter earnings," Chief
Financial Officer William Lyons said.
Consol has also idled at least a portion of the Amonate
Mining Complex in southern West Virginia.