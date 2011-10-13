* Sees Q4 coal production at 14.7 mln-15.3 mln tons

* Says "roof issues" at two coal mines

* Stock falls, other coal companies tumble (Adds company comment, more analyst comment, other stocks drop, byline)

By Steve James

Oct 13 Coal miner Consol Energy Inc (CNX.N) said on Thursday that production at two of its Appalachian mines was affected by structural problems, but it still expects to hit its target for the year.

Although analysts viewed the announcement as positive, Consol's stock fell, along with shares of most other U.S. coal companies.

"We did have roof issues at both McElroy and Enlow Fork mines during the quarter, but we were able to meet commitments by overproducing at our other mines," Chief Executive Brett Harvey said in a statement. Enlow Fork is in southwest Pennsylvania and McElroy in northern West Virginia.

A spokesman for the Pittsburgh-based company later told Reuters that roofs in the mines partially collapsed and that such incidents are not unusual, especially during a hot and humid summer. No one was injured in either mine, he said.

Consol's shares were down 2.3 percent at $38.02 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, along with most other coal company stocks, which had risen in recent sessions. Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N fell 4.47 percent to $19.86, Arch Coal ACI.N dropped 4.5 percent to $16.08 and Peabody Energy BTU.N slipped 2.4 percent to $37.24.

The Dow Jones coal index .DJUSCL was down 1.7 percent and analysts said it was due to macroeconomic concerns, rather than any industry related issues.

"Consol was pretty positive," said analyst Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray Carret & Co. "Here's a coal producer hitting its guidance, that's encouraging."

Consol, which will report third-quarter results on Oct 27, said it produced 14.7 million tons of coal in the third quarter -- in line with its estimate -- and sees fourth-quarter production in the range of 14.7 million to 15.3 million tons. It narrowed its annual production goal slightly to 62.0 million to 62.6 million tons, from 62.0 million to 63.0 million tons.

Last month, Consol raised its 2011 coal export forecast, saying it sees higher shipments to Asia and expects overall export markets to remain strong for the rest of the year.

"While the fourth-quarter guidance implies a bit below our model, the full-year implied guidance following the strong third quarter matches up well with our model," said analyst Daniel Scott, of Dahlman Rose & Co.

"Following the company's previous release, in which they raised expectations for exports this year, Consol remains the one bright spot in third-quarter pre-announcements," he said.

Consol, which also operates natural gas wells in the Marcellus Shale region of the Northeastern United States, said it expects fourth-quarter production to be about 36 billion to 38 billion cubic feet (bcf), with annual production up as much as 25 percent over 2010 at 160 bcf. (Reporting by Steve James in New York and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Matthew Lewis and Gunna Dickson)