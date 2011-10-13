* Sees Q4 coal production at 14.7 mln-15.3 mln tons
* Says "roof issues" at two coal mines
* Stock falls, other coal companies tumble
By Steve James
Oct 13 Coal miner Consol Energy Inc (CNX.N)
said on Thursday that production at two of its Appalachian
mines was affected by structural problems, but it still expects
to hit its target for the year.
Although analysts viewed the announcement as positive,
Consol's stock fell, along with shares of most other U.S. coal
companies.
"We did have roof issues at both McElroy and Enlow Fork
mines during the quarter, but we were able to meet commitments
by overproducing at our other mines," Chief Executive Brett
Harvey said in a statement. Enlow Fork is in southwest
Pennsylvania and McElroy in northern West Virginia.
A spokesman for the Pittsburgh-based company later told
Reuters that roofs in the mines partially collapsed and that
such incidents are not unusual, especially during a hot and
humid summer. No one was injured in either mine, he said.
Consol's shares were down 2.3 percent at $38.02 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, along with
most other coal company stocks, which had risen in recent
sessions. Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N fell 4.47 percent to
$19.86, Arch Coal ACI.N dropped 4.5 percent to $16.08 and
Peabody Energy BTU.N slipped 2.4 percent to $37.24.
The Dow Jones coal index .DJUSCL was down 1.7 percent and
analysts said it was due to macroeconomic concerns, rather than
any industry related issues.
"Consol was pretty positive," said analyst Lucas Pipes, of
Brean Murray Carret & Co. "Here's a coal producer hitting its
guidance, that's encouraging."
Consol, which will report third-quarter results on Oct 27,
said it produced 14.7 million tons of coal in the third quarter
-- in line with its estimate -- and sees fourth-quarter
production in the range of 14.7 million to 15.3 million tons.
It narrowed its annual production goal slightly to 62.0 million
to 62.6 million tons, from 62.0 million to 63.0 million tons.
Last month, Consol raised its 2011 coal export forecast,
saying it sees higher shipments to Asia and expects overall
export markets to remain strong for the rest of the year.
"While the fourth-quarter guidance implies a bit below our
model, the full-year implied guidance following the strong
third quarter matches up well with our model," said analyst
Daniel Scott, of Dahlman Rose & Co.
"Following the company's previous release, in which they
raised expectations for exports this year, Consol remains the
one bright spot in third-quarter pre-announcements," he said.
Consol, which also operates natural gas wells in the
Marcellus Shale region of the Northeastern United States, said
it expects fourth-quarter production to be about 36 billion to
38 billion cubic feet (bcf), with annual production up as much
as 25 percent over 2010 at 160 bcf.
