Jan 10 Coal miner Consol Energy Inc said its 2012 capital budget is about a fifth higher than last year, and expects an increase in gas production, as it looks to invest a major portion of its budget in the business.

The company, which also operates natural gas wells in the Marcellus Shale region of the Northeastern United States, expects gas production to rise 12 percent this year.

It earmarked a capital budget of $1.7 billion for 2012. Last year, the capital budget was $1.4 billion.

The Pittsburgh-based company expects to spend $755 million on gas and $720 million on coal. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)