July 30 Coal miner Consol Energy Inc
said on Monday that two conveyor belts collapsed at one of its
coal preparation plants, affecting operations at two mines and
possibly delaying some export shipments.
No one was injured in what the company called a "structural
failure" of an above-ground conveyor belt system that moves coal
from the Bailey and Enlow Fork mines to the Bailey Preparation
Plant in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh-based Consol said initial indications are that
coal from the Bailey and Enlow Fork mines could be impacted for
the next two weeks.
If one of the two collapsed belts is returned to service
during that time, the mines could operate at an estimated 60
percent of capacity, the company said.
It does not expect to curtail any domestic sales because all
Consol's other Northern Appalachian mines are operating
normally. But overseas shipments in the spot market could be
affected, it said.
(Reporting By Steve James;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)