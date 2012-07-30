July 30 Coal miner Consol Energy Inc said on Monday that two conveyor belts collapsed at one of its coal preparation plants, affecting operations at two mines and possibly delaying some export shipments.

No one was injured in what the company called a "structural failure" of an above-ground conveyor belt system that moves coal from the Bailey and Enlow Fork mines to the Bailey Preparation Plant in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh-based Consol said initial indications are that coal from the Bailey and Enlow Fork mines could be impacted for the next two weeks.

If one of the two collapsed belts is returned to service during that time, the mines could operate at an estimated 60 percent of capacity, the company said.

It does not expect to curtail any domestic sales because all Consol's other Northern Appalachian mines are operating normally. But overseas shipments in the spot market could be affected, it said.

