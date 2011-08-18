(Corrects to clarify that Noble Energy is an oil and natural gas producer, not the world's second-largest offshore rig contractor)

BANGALORE Aug 18 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc said it would sell half of its Marcellus shale acreage to oil and gas producer Noble Energy for $3.4 billion.

The agreement is for the development of Consol's 663,350 Marcellus Shale acres in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)