NEW YORK, Aug 18 Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) will pay $3.4 billion to Consol Energy Inc (CNX.N) to form a partnership to develop Consol's properties in the Marcellus shale.

The move is Noble's first into the Marcellus shale, one of the largest natural gas fields ever discovered, and comes as natural gas prices slump below $4 per million British thermal units.

The rapid development of the field that spreads from West Virginia and Ohio across Pennsylvania and into New York has spurred environmental worries around the hydraulic fracturing technology used to drill wells there.

A U.S. Department of Energy panel last week called for greater disclosure around those drilling techniques. [ID:nN1E77A0RF]

Under the agreement announced on Thursday, Noble will pay $1.07 billion for a 50 percent stake in coal and gas producer Consol's 663,350 undeveloped acres and fund $2.13 billion of Consol's drilling costs over an eight-year period.

That spending will be capped at $400 million per year, and drops off when gas prices are below $4.

The payment values Consol's Marcellus properties at about $7,100 per acre, excluding the drilling payments.

That price is "straight down the middle of the fairway of recent Marcellus transactions," analysts at Raymond James said.

Oil giants Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) have both entered the Marcellus shale in the past two years, spending billions to get a share of the field that some analysts reckon could hold a century's worth of gas for the United States.

Noble will also buy a 50 percent stake in Consol's 70 million cubic feet per day of existing Marcellus production for $219 million.

Noble said Consol's properties had proved reserves of 400 billion cubic feet equivalent (cfe) at the end of 2010, but are estimated to contain as much as 7.4 trillion cfe.

Net production for Noble could reach 600 million cfe per day in 2015 and is expected to grow into the next decade.

In a conference call, Noble executives said the company would consider selling some of its North American assets to focus its drilling program on the Marcellus, the Gulf of Mexico and the DJ Basin in the western United States.

Shares of Noble Energy fell 5.4 percent to $83.07 per share, in line with the overall weakness in energy companies' shares, while Consol shares rose 2.1 percent in to 43.32 per share on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Matt Daily, additional reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Krishna N Das in Bangalore, editing by Dave Zimmerman)