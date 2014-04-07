April 7 Consol Energy Inc raised its
coal production outlook for the year, on strong demand from
power companies.
Increased demand for power after a severe winter in the
United States, a dip in inventory levels at utilities and a ramp
up in natural gas prices are boosting demand for thermal coal.
U.S. coal miners Alpha Natural Resources Inc and
Arch Coal Inc flagged an expected recovery in thermal
coal markets earlier this year.
Consol raised its annual coal production outlook to 31-33
million tons, from 30.1-32.1 million tons.
However, the company warned that demand for metallurgical
coal, used in steel production, remained weak, especially in
Asia.
"Consol may soon have to exert some additional production
discipline at its Buchanan Mine," the company said in a
statement, referring to its mine in southern Virginia.
The company, which also drills for natural gas, backed its
annual gas production outlook of 215-235 billion cubic feet
equivalent, after estimating a 23 percent rise in its
first-quarter output.
Consol Energy shares closed at $39.74 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)