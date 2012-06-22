June 22 Coal and natural gas producer Consol
Energy Inc will defer production of 300,000 tons of coal
as demand stays weak and some customers switch to cheap natgas.
The company will extend the annual summer miners' vacation
period at its Blacksville No. 2 mine in Northern West Virginia
by two weeks and at the Robinson Run mine by one week, Consol
said on Friday.
The Blacksville mine has produced 1.27 million tons of coal
this year, while the Robinson Run mine has produced 2.4 million
tons.
Pittsburgh-based Consol cut its full-year coal production
outlook in April to 58.9 million to 60.9 million tons, from 59.5
million to 61.5 million tons earlier.
"The current market for domestic coal remains weak due to
poor economic growth and activity," Consol President Nicholas
DeIuliis said in a statement.
Rival Alpha Natural Resources Inc earlier this month
said it will stop production at four mines in Kentucky, reduce
thermal coal output and slash 150 jobs.
Consol shares changed little at $28.08 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen about 23 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)