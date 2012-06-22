June 22 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc will defer production of 300,000 tons of coal as demand stays weak and some customers switch to cheap natgas.

The company will extend the annual summer miners' vacation period at its Blacksville No. 2 mine in Northern West Virginia by two weeks and at the Robinson Run mine by one week, Consol said on Friday.

The Blacksville mine has produced 1.27 million tons of coal this year, while the Robinson Run mine has produced 2.4 million tons.

Pittsburgh-based Consol cut its full-year coal production outlook in April to 58.9 million to 60.9 million tons, from 59.5 million to 61.5 million tons earlier.

"The current market for domestic coal remains weak due to poor economic growth and activity," Consol President Nicholas DeIuliis said in a statement.

Rival Alpha Natural Resources Inc earlier this month said it will stop production at four mines in Kentucky, reduce thermal coal output and slash 150 jobs.

Consol shares changed little at $28.08 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen about 23 percent this year. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)