Jan 31 Consol Energy Inc's adjusted core earnings declined 20 percent in the fourth quarter due to lower margins in both its coal and natural gas businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $179 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $224 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders, which included earnings of $591 million from discontinued operations, rose nearly five times to $738.2 million, or $3.20 per share.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $825.2 million.