July 26 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc, which has cut its workforce and reduced output at four mines to cope with weak prices, said second-quarter profit rose due to a drop in costs.

Net income rose to $153 million, or 67 cents per share, from $77 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier, the Pittsburgh-based company said.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $1.45 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)