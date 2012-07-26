* Q2 adj profit 31c/shr vs Steet view 33c/shr
July 26 Coal and natural gas producer Consol
Energy Inc's second-quarter profit missed Wall Street
expectations despite a drop in mining costs that partially
offset plunging coal prices.
Consol shares were slightly higher at $28.04 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange as the broader market
rose.
"We continue to manage our way through this challenging
environment," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brett
Harvey. "In fact, we are fortunate to have generated more net
income in this year's second quarter than in last year's second
quarter, despite the much weaker industry and macro
environment."
Consol said low-quality steelmaking metallurgical coal is
oversupplied globally, leading to a recent sharp price drop.
"Steel utilization rates are weak in Europe and Brazil, which
are Consol's natural export markets," it said in a statement.
The company said it idled operations at its Buchanan mine in
Virginia for a week this month to better balance supply and
demand. The idling will lower third-quarter Buchanan production
by 100,000 tons to 1.0 million tons.
Thermal coal prices have also plummeted this year as demand
from electricity producers slumped, with some utilities turning
to cheaper natural gas. That has forced coal companies to cut
production and one company, Patriot Coal, has filed
for bankruptcy protection.
Net income rose to $153 million, or 67 cents per share, from
$77 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier, the
Pittsburgh-based company said.
Excluding gains from sales of some non-core properties, a
reclamation charge and a charge for the expiration of certain
shallow gas leases, the adjusted profit was 31 cents per share.
On that basis, it missed the analysts' average estimate of
33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $1.45 billion as the average
realized price for its coal dropped 12 percent to $66.00 per ton
in the quarter.
Coal costs per ton were $52.23, up 1 percent from a year
ago, the company said. But excluding costs to idle operations at
two mines, costs fell $1.12 to $50.58 from the year-ago quarter.
Consol said the improvement in costs was notable since
production dropped to 14.6 million tons in the second quarter,
from 15.7 million in the first quarter.
Consol's net income from its natural gas business tumbled to
$800,000, from $17.1 million a year ago, as prices fell. It said
profitability was also impacted by $11 million from the
expiration of certain shallow gas leases, which the company
chose not to renew.
The company also maintained its total production targets for
this year of 59.4 million tons of coal and 157-159 billion cubic
feet of gas.
