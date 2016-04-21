BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
April 21 Consolidated Edison Inc said its unit would purchase a 50 percent stake in a new entity that will hold Crestwood Equity Partners LP's natural gas pipeline and storage business for $975 million.
The joint venture will own natural gas pipelines and storage facilities that provide a critical link between natural gas fields and Northeast U.S. markets
The new entity Stagecoach Gas Services LLC will have an implied market value of about $2 billion, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: