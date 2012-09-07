UPDATE 1-Comcast's NBC in talks to buy 25 pct stake in Euronews-source
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source
MELBOURNE, Sept 7 Consolidated Media Holdings Ltd said on Friday that it will back a revised takeover offer from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp of A$2 billion ($2.06 billion), saying it reflected a fair price.
News Corp's Australian unit News Ltd had previously offered A$3.50 per CMH share.
The new bid is A$3.45 per share plus a dividend of A$0.06 for a total of A$3.51 per share.
A successful takeover clears the way for CMH's largest shareholder, billionaire James Packer, to exit the last of his media ventures as he focuses on gambling.
A deal would also double News Ltd's stake in the nation's dominant pay-TV business Foxtel to 50 percent and give it 100 percent of content provider Fox Sports.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Zhenai.com, one of China's largest matchmaking websites, has found itself an unlikely suitor in drone manufacturer DEA General Aviation that said on Wednesday it wants to buy the popular dating website to expand its business.