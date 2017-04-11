BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
April 11 Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate, said on Tuesday it would buy plastic packaging manufacturer Consolidated Container Co from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2 billion.
The deal is expected to be funded with about 50 percent cash on hand and 50 percent debt, Loews said in a statement.
Consolidated Container provides packaging solutions for beverage, food, and household chemicals. It will be a part of a newly-created segment called Loews Packaging Group. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: