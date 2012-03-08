March 8 Consolidated Edison Co of NY on Thursday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million.

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CONSOLIDATED EDISON CO OF NY AMT $400 MLN COUPON 7 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 7 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS