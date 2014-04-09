BRIEF-Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance board recommends capital decrease
* Board recommends capital decrease to 150 million riyals from 220 million riyals Source :(http://bit.ly/2nQGIhN) Further company coverage:
April 9 Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd
* Revenue up 36% to r1,3 billion
* Ebitda up 36% to r169 million
* Heps up 50% to 88,5 cents per share
* Order book up 36% to r2,85 billion
* All divisions enjoyed strong growth in top line revenues and managed to maintain their profit margins. Source text for Eikon Further company coverage:
* Board recommends capital decrease to 150 million riyals from 220 million riyals Source :(http://bit.ly/2nQGIhN) Further company coverage:
* Signs contract to sell real estate assets to Alinma Investment for 6 billion riyals
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I