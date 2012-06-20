* News Corp offers $2 bln for Consolidated Media Holdings
* Deal would free up about $1 bln for James Packer
* Boosts Packer's warchest amid Echo casino speculation
* News Corp shrinks Australian operations, cuts jobs
By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, June 20 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
made a $2 billion takeover offer for Australia's
Consolidated Media Holdings on Wednesday, boosting top
shareholder and billionaire James Packer's warchest as he
abandons media in favour of casinos.
Packer, who has built stakes in casinos in Australia,
London, Macau and Las Vegas, indicated he would accept the offer
in the absence of a higher bid for the pay-TV stakeholder, in
which he holds 50.1 percent.
For News Corp, which also announced sweeping cost and job
cuts in Australia on Wednesday, a successful bid would double
its stake in Australia's dominant pay-TV business Foxtel to 50
percent, and give it 100 percent of content provider Fox Sports.
Packer recently took a 10 percent stake in Sydney
casino-owner Echo Entertainment, through his Crown Ltd
, amid speculation he wants to use Echo's licence to
build a new casino complex in Sydney to attract more Asian
high-rollers.
"It frees up more cash and gives him a bit more
flexibility," said Paul Xiradis, managing director of Ausbil
Dexia, which owns stakes in News Corp and Echo.
"He's shown his hand in Echo ... but his intentions are not
well and truly understood," he said.
Shares in Consolidated Media jumped 10 percent to A$3.39,
just below the A$3.50 a share offer, which was pitched at a 14
percent premium to the last close.
A sale would see Packer all but exit what was once a media
empire, built up over decades by his father Kerry Packer and
grandfather Sir Frank Packer, apart from a 10 percent stake in
television company Ten Network.
"My family has a long history in media but I am a
pragmatist. This is a good deal," Packer was quoted as saying
from London by the Australian Financial Review.
"This proposal would suggest that my long-term interests lie
in the entertainment and gaming side of my business," he said.
Packer has a 48 percent stake in Crown Ltd which
owns Melbourne's Crown Casino, and has built up a casino
business in Macau in partnership with Hong Kong businessman
Lawrence Ho.
He is renowned for his perfectly timed sale of the Nine
Network TV in 2006 for A$4.5 billion, one of the last big
acquisitions by private equity before the financial crisis
struck. The owners of Nine are now battling to refinance their
debt.
EYES ON ECHO
Analysts believe Packer is seeking to control Echo, without
necessarily making a full bid. Packer earlier this month
successfully lobbied to oust the company's chairman, arguing he
bungled the handling of a sexual harrassment allegation, and is
trying to get regulatory approval to hold more than 10 percent
of the casino group.
This week, Genting Group upped its stake in Echo
Entertainment to almost 10 percent, sources with knowledge of
the matter said, putting the Malaysian gaming operator on par
with Packer, although it is not clear if it is working with
Packer or on its own..
The bid by News Corp's local unit to increase its pay-TV
interests came as it also announced a restructuring and
unspecified job losses at its Australian business, which
controls about 70 percent of the country's newspapers.
"It makes sense for them to acquire Consolidated Media and
the price seems reasonable," Xiradis said.
News Corp, which publishes national broadsheet The
Australian and tabloids The Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun, said
the changes could take up to two years, but insisted there was a
future in print despite readers moving online.
"Print is not dead," said Kim Williams, Chief Executive of
News Corp's Australian operations and the former head of Foxtel.
Rival Fairfax Media said earlier this week it would
cut 1,900 jobs over three years. Fairfax's classified
advertisements were considered "rivers of gold" as recently as a
few years ago, but revenues have collapsed as online web sites
have snatched real estate, job and car ads.
Seven Group Holdings, which has a 24 percent stake
in Consolidated Media, said it was "considering its options" as
it reviewed the News Corp offer.
Shares in Seven Group, controlled by Australian billionaire
Kerry Stokes, were up 2.8 percent at A$8.11 by 0508 GMT.
News Corp's locally listed shares rose 0.8 percent
to A$20.20, while Echo was up 0.8 percent at A$4.285 in an
overall market up 0.2 percent. Crown eased 0.6 percent
at A$8.65.
($1 = 0.9912 Australian dollars)
