BRIEF-Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business for $800 million in cash
SYDNEY, June 20 Shares in Australia's Consolidated Media Holdings jumped 11 percent on Wednesday after the Australian unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp made a $2 billion takeover bid.
Top Consolidated shareholder and billionaire James Packer indicated he would accept the A$3.50 per share offer in the absence of a higher bid for the pay-TV stakeholder, in which he holds 50.1 percent.
Shares in Consolidated spiked 11 percent to A$3.43, matching a high last seen in October 2010.
Packer, who has built stakes in casinos in Australia, London, Macau and Las Vegas, recently took a 10 percent stake in Echo Entertainment, owner of Sydney's Star casino, through his Crown Ltd amid speculation he wants to use Echo's licence to build a new casino complex in Sydney to attract more Asian high-rollers. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove
Feb 22 A judge has crushed the hopes of a group of investors in Ultra Petroleum Inc, a bankrupt natural gas company, who had sought to collect a $300 million windfall because a clerk entered a court order on the wrong date.