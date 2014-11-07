Nov 7 Robert Rankin, 51, is set to join Australia-based investment holding company Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd as chief executive in January 2015.

Rankin is currently serving as co-head of corporate banking and securities, and head of corporate finance, at Deutsche Bank , based in London.

Consolidated Press Holdings is engaged in a diverse range of investment activities, including entertainment, tourism and gaming resorts and media. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)