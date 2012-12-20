UPDATE 2-Acacia Mining sees output boost, doubles dividend
* Share price rises more than 6 percent (Adds share price, details)
LONDON Dec 20 Consort Medical PLC : * Consort medical,proposed disposal of king systems * For maximum $170 million, consisting of initial $120 million and further of
up to $50 million
* Share price rises more than 6 percent (Adds share price, details)
* will do "right deal at right time" when asked about disposal of remaining Hapag-Lloyd stake Further company coverage:
* Confirms full-year earnings target (Rewrites with CEO comments, adds details on UK)