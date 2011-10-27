* Q3 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.22
* Q3 rev $54.3 mln vs est $54.5 mln
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.23-$0.24 vs est $0.24
* Sees Q4 rev $56.8-$57.2 mln vs est $57.5 mln
(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 Online marketer Constant Contact Inc's
quarterly profit beat market expectations, helped by a
rise in average revenue per user and customer additions.
The company, which offers software and services to manage
e-mail campaigns, social media marketing, and online surveys,
forecast a fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 23-24 cents a
share, on sales of $56.8-$57.2 million.
Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 24 cents
a share, on revenue of $57.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
July-September net income was $5.4 million, or 18 cents a
share, compared with $2.9 million, or 10 cents a share, last
year.
Excluding items, it earned 27 cents a share.
Revenue for the company, whose rivals include privately
owned iContact, Eventbrite, Surveymonkey and Salesforce.com Inc
, rose 21 percent to $54.3 million.
Average revenue per user rose 3 percent to $37.94 while the
number of unique paying customers rose 17 percent.
Analysts expected a profit of 22 cents a share, on sales of
$54.5 million.
Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company closed at
$20.58 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)