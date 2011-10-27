* Q3 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.22

Oct 27 Online marketer Constant Contact Inc's quarterly profit beat market expectations, helped by a rise in average revenue per user and customer additions.

The company, which offers software and services to manage e-mail campaigns, social media marketing, and online surveys, forecast a fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 23-24 cents a share, on sales of $56.8-$57.2 million.

Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 24 cents a share, on revenue of $57.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net income was $5.4 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with $2.9 million, or 10 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, it earned 27 cents a share.

Revenue for the company, whose rivals include privately owned iContact, Eventbrite, Surveymonkey and Salesforce.com Inc , rose 21 percent to $54.3 million.

Average revenue per user rose 3 percent to $37.94 while the number of unique paying customers rose 17 percent.

Analysts expected a profit of 22 cents a share, on sales of $54.5 million.

Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company closed at $20.58 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)