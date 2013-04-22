VIENNA, April 22 Constantia Flexibles may go public to fuel expansion, the Austrian packaging group, which is majority owned by JP Morgan Chase & Co's One Equity Partners unit, said on Monday.

"We want to use the capital markets' opportuntities to grow further," Chief Executive Thomas Unger told reporters, saying the timing of any flotation depended on its owner and market conditions.

After recent acquisitions in Mexico, India and the United States it will focus in years ahead on emerging markets, Unger said.

Vienna-based Constantia Flexibles, which makes packaging for the food and drugs sectors among others, calls itself the number two in Europe and the number four in the world behind Australia's Amcor Ltd and U.S.-based groups Bemis Co Inc and Sealed Air Corp.

It employs 7,000 staff and aims to crack the 2 billion euro ($2.62 billion) sales level in the next two years, a timetable that acquisitions could accelerate, Unger said.

It currently generates 1.7 billion euros in sales. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 188 million. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)