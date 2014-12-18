LONDON Dec 18 Bankers are working on debt
financings totalling around 1.5 billion euros ($1.84 billion) to
back a potential sale of One Equity Partners' (OEP) Austrian
packaging company Constantia Flexibles, banking sources said on
Thursday.
OEP relaunched a sale of Constantia in November one year
after attempts to list the company on the stock exchange failed,
retaining JP Morgan on the process which could fetch around 2
billion euros.
The sale has attracted a number of potential buyers and
Cinven and CVC were among those to reconfirm first round bids
this week. Wendel is also expected to be in the running for the
company. EQT was close to the process but may no longer be
involved, the banking sources said.
Cinven, CVC and EQT declined to comment. OEP and Wendel were
not immediately available to comment.
A financing package of 1.5 billion euros equates to around 6
times Constantia's earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortisation of approximately 255 million
euros, the bankers said.
Senior leveraged loans, second lien loans and high yield
bonds are all being considered. The financing will mainly be
financed in euros and a dollar portion is also being considered,
the bankers added.
The financing will be welcomed by both bankers and
institutional investors in Europe's leveraged loan market, which
have a preference for event driven deals.
Constantia makes aluminium foil, paper and plastic-film
packaging and labels for the food, pharmaceutical and beverage
industries. It has 3,000 customers globally and employs over
8,000 people at 42 production locations in 18 countries.
($1 = 0.8143 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)