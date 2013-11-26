BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp & Astoria Financial Corp plans to merge
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation announce plans to merge, creating a high performing regional bank
VIENNA/FRANKFURT Nov 26 Shares in Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles will be priced toward the lower end of an indicative price range, two people familiar with the transaction said.
The original price range was 19.50-25.50 euros ($26.34-34.44) per share, and investors will receive narrower price guidance later on Tuesday, the sources said.
The price for the shares, which will float on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Wednesday, will be determined late on Tuesday.
Constantia plans to raise up to 821 million euros ($1.11 billion) in the share offer in Frankfurt and Vienna, valuing the firm at up to 1.43 billion euros.
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation announce plans to merge, creating a high performing regional bank
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said on Tuesday it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.