FRANKFURT Nov 26 Austrian packaging group
Constantia Flexibles IPO-COFH.VI is considering putting its
plans for an initial public offering on ice, two people familiar
with the transaction said on Tuesday.
Constantia had planned to raise up to 821 million euros
($1.11 billion) in a share offering in Frankfurt and Vienna on
Wednesday, valuing the firm at up to 1.43 billion euros.
Earlier on Tuesday, sources had told Reuters that the IPO
would be priced at the lower end of the price range of
19.50-25.50 euros ($26.34-34.44).
($1 = 0.7404 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze)