LONDON/FRANKFURT Nov 7 Buyout group One Equity
Partners (OEP) has relauched the sale of Austrian packaging
company Constantia Flexibles one year after attempts to list the
company on the stock exchange failed, three people familiar with
the matter said.
OEP, which is 50 percent owned by JP Morgan, has
received several expressions of interest from rival buyout
groups such as CVC and EQT valuing Constantia at about
2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), they added.
JP Morgan has been retained as an adviser to manage the sale
of the maker of aluminium foil, paper and plastic-film packaging
and labels for the food, pharmaceutical and beverage industries,
they added.
The private equity firms are likely to value Constantia at
roughly 7.5 to 8 times its expected 2014 earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 265 million
euros, they said.
In 2013, Constantia posted an EBITDA of 240 million euros on
sales of 1.6 billion euros. In the first six months of 2014,
core earnings rose by 6 percent.
Listed competitors such as Amcor, Bemis,
Sealed Air, Berry and Mondi trade at
an average of 8 times their expected earnings.
The buyout groups, JP Morgan and Constantia declined to
comment.
In April, Constantia Flexibles Chief Executive Thomas Unger
said the group might try again for a public listing with
preparations for that possibly starting as early as the second
half of the year.
One of the sources said an initial public offering (IPO)
continued to be an option and could be carried out if bidders
did not meet the sellers' price expectations. In 2013, OEP
pulled a planned flotation after deciding the valuation
Constantia would have achieved was too low.
OEP is the last remaining private equity operation of JP
Morgan. The bank sold 50 percent in OEP to Lexington Partners
and Carlyle's Alpinvest unit in August after defining it
as not core to its business.
