Nov 7 Constantin Medien AG :
* Group sales and earnings attributable to shareholders
after the first nine months 2014 above expectations - earnings
outlook raised for financial year 2014
* 9-month earnings attributable to shareholders stand at
-8.0 million euros (9 months 2013: -10.5 million euros)
* 9-month preliminary group sales 361.6 million euros (9
months 2013: 316.0 million euros)
* Says is assuming significantly improved group earnings
attributable to shareholders of -7 million euros to -9 million
euros (previously: -13 million euros to -15 million euros) for
FY 2014
* Confirms previous sales expectations for FY 2014: from
today's perspective, still assuming group sales of between 460
million euros and 500 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: