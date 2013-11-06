FRANKFURT Nov 6 German media firm Constantin
Medien, the company which is trying to claim damages
from Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, warned on full year sales
and profits on Wednesday after a poor performance in the third
quarter.
The group said it now expected 2013 sales of between 430
million and 450 million euros ($582-$609 million) and an
earnings loss.
It had previously guided for sales of between 440 and 480
million euros and positive group earnings.
Constantin Medien is accusing Ecclestone and three other
defendants of deliberately undervaluing Formula One in the 2005
sale and is claiming more than $100 million in damages.
Ecclestone has rejected the claim.