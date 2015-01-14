NEW YORK Jan 14 Constellation Brands Inc
said Wednesday it appointed Bill Newlands, a former Beam
Suntory Inc executive, as chief growth officer as the
company tries to expand its share of the market for import beers
in the United States.
Newlands, who most recently led Beam's North American
operations, will join Constellation on Jan. 26 in the newly
created role, in which he will be lead the company's growth
strategy in its beer, wine and spirits businesses.
Last week, Victor, New York-based Constellation, whose
brands include Svedka vodka and Robert Mondavi wine, raised its
full-year earnings forecast and reported higher-than-expected
quarterly revenue and profit, helped by sales of Corona and
Modelo. A growing Hispanic population in the United States has
led to a higher demand for beers imported from Mexico.
Constellation shares closed up 2 percent at $108.43 on
Wednesday before the announcement.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Leslie Adler)