MEXICO CITY, June 16 Alcoholic beverage maker Constellation Brands Inc said on Tuesday it is in the process of investing more than $2 billion in its Mexican installations.

Constellation, which sells Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo's beers like Corona in the United States, said last year it was expanding capacity at its brewery in Mexico to increase its share of the U.S. market.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)