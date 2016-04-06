April 6 Constellation Brands Inc reported a 13.8 percent rise in quarterly net sales as the company benefited from strong demand for its premium Corona and Modelo beer brands.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $243.4 million, or $1.19 per Class A share in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 29, from $214.6 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.54 billion from $1.36 billion a year earlier.

The company also said it was evaluating an initial public offering for part of its Canadian wine business. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)