April 9 Alcoholic beverage maker Constellation
Brands Inc reported a 36.5 percent rise in quarterly
profit, helped by strong demand for its beer brands such as
Corona and Modelo, and said it would initiate a cash dividend.
The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per
share of Class A common stock and 28 cents per share of Class B
common stock.
Net income attributable to Constellation Brands rose to
$214.6 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended
Feb. 28, from $157.2 million, or 79 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company's net sales rose 5 percent to $1.36 billion.
