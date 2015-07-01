BRIEF-Stage Stores to acquire selected assets of Gordmans
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility
July 1 Constellation Brands Inc reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its Corona and Modelo beers, and said it would buy the Meiomi wine brand for about $315 million.
Net income attributable to the Constellation rose to $238.6 million, or $1.18 per share, in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206.7 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Constellation earned $1.26 per share.
The alcoholic beverage maker's net sales rose nearly 7 percent to $1.63 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Consideration for GCP share acquisition was $20 million in cash and 800,000 shares of common stock of company - SEC filing