BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Constellation Brands Inc reported a 15 percent jump in quarterly net sales, helped by higher demand for its Corona and Modelo beer brands during the Memorial Day weekend, the second largest beer sales period in the United States.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $318.3 million, or $1.55 per share, in the first quarter ended May 31, from $238.6 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $1.87 billion from $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.