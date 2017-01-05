Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Constellation Brands Inc, the maker of Corona and Modelo beers for the U.S. market, reported a 10.3 percent rise in its quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its high-end beers and the acquisition of Ballast Point.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $405.9 million, or $1.98 per class A share in the third quarter ended Nov. 30, from $270.5 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.
The Victor, New York-based company said its net sales rose to $1.81 billion from $1.64 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S