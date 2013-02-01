Feb 1 Constellation Brands Inc on Friday attacked the U.S. government's reasoning in suing to block Anheuser-Busch InBev's proposed $20.1 billion takeover of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo.

Constellation, which would become the sole U.S. distributor of Modelo beers like Corona and Negra Modelo through a related $1.85 billion transaction, said Thursday's action by the Department of Justice "demonstrates its incomplete understanding of the proposed transaction."