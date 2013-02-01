Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 1 Constellation Brands Inc on Friday attacked the U.S. government's reasoning in suing to block Anheuser-Busch InBev's proposed $20.1 billion takeover of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo.
Constellation, which would become the sole U.S. distributor of Modelo beers like Corona and Negra Modelo through a related $1.85 billion transaction, said Thursday's action by the Department of Justice "demonstrates its incomplete understanding of the proposed transaction."
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.