April 1 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Tuesday it has approved the proposed direct transfer of operating licenses from Constellation Energy Nuclear Group (CENG) subsidiaries to Exelon Corp for five commercial nuclear power reactors and three spent fuel storage installations.

The transfer of operating licenses will be for Constellation's five nuclear power reactors at three plant sites - Calvert Cliffs 1 and 2 in Maryland, Nine Mile Point 1 and 2, and R.E. Ginna in New York and the associated independent spent fuel storage installations, the regulator said.

The NRC had approved the indirect transfer of the licenses in February 2012 when Exelon merged with Constellation Energy Partners LLC, CENG's parent company.

"The current direct transfer allows Exelon to integrate the operations of the facilities into its existing nuclear fleet," the NRC said in a statement.

The license transfers will not result in any physical changes to the facilities. The on-site organizations and plant staff, including senior managers, will remain unchanged by the license transfers, the NRC said.

Exelon currently owns 50.01 percent of CENG, which is jointly owned with EDF Inc, a subsidiary of Electricité de France SA.

Long Island Power Authority's 18 percent ownership in Nine Mile Point 2 reactor will not be affected by the license transfers, the NRC said. Existing Exelon licenses will also not be affected, it added. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)