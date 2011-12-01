Dec 1 Power and natural gas supplier Constellation Energy Group Inc agreed to buy Oneok Inc's retail natural gas marketing unit for $22.5 million in cash to expand its customer base.

The deal, which will add 26,100 customers to Constellation, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012, the companies said in separate statements.

Oneok, which provides natural gas products and services to retail customers, said it is completely exiting the retail natural gas marketing segment.

The company will continue its wholesale natural gas marketing activities through its energy services business segment.

Constellation shares closed at $40.02, while those of Oneok closed at $83.17 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)