UPDATE 2-Linamar profit beats estimates on Montupet buy
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
NEW YORK Feb 14 Constellation Brands Inc : * Shares jump 24 percent premarket * U.S.-traded Anheuser Busch InBev shares up 4 percent premarket after
revised Modelo deal
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BERLIN, March 8 Hotels group Best Western is considering options including mergers and acquisitions to keep pace with rival Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday.