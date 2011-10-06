(Adds details)

Oct 6 Constellation Brands Inc , the world's largest wine maker, has bought the 50.1 percent it did not already own in Italy's Ruffino, from MPF International, for about $69 million.

Constellation said it will also take on $73 million debt as part of the deal.

It bought a 40 percent stake in Ruffino in 2004 and increased this to 49.9 percent in 2010.

In a statement, Constellation said Ruffino produces 1.3 million cases of wine annually.

Constellation said it expects the deal to be neutral to its earnings for the 2012 financial year.

Its shares closed up about 2.5 percent at $18.72 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.